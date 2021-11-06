Gala Price Reaches $0.0904 on Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. Gala has a market cap of $630.46 million and $69.72 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can currently be bought for $0.0904 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00051801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.58 or 0.00252673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00100044 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gala is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

