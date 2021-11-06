Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GLTO opened at $3.34 on Friday. Galecto has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

Get Galecto alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GLTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galecto stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) by 617.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Galecto worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.