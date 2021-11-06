Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
GLTO opened at $3.34 on Friday. Galecto has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.
Several brokerages have commented on GLTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
About Galecto
Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.
