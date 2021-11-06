Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Shares of Gannett stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $818.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. Gannett has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gannett stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 223.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gannett were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

