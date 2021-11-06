GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.28

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 3946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.