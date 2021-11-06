GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.63 ($45.44).

ETR G1A opened at €42.53 ($50.04) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is €40.35 and its 200 day moving average is €37.40. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €44.24 ($52.05).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

