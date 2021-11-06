Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Generac in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $442.88 on Friday. Generac has a 52-week low of $202.56 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $444.19 and a 200 day moving average of $398.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

