Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $527.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $513.00 to $527.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $476.60.

GNRC opened at $442.88 on Wednesday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $202.56 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $444.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $986,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 698.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

