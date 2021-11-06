General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. General Electric reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.93. The company has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a PE ratio of -209.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $63.68 and a 52-week high of $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67,160 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 465,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $12,091,000.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

