General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after buying an additional 1,657,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,203,176,000 after buying an additional 704,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,188,434,000 after buying an additional 724,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.52. 16,302,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,403,864. General Motors has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.