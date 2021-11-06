Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. Genpact posted sales of $935.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,902,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 336,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,091 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,111,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,866,000 after acquiring an additional 62,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genpact by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

