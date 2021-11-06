Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.600-$6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.52 billion-$18.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.47 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.36. The stock had a trading volume of 525,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,430. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.67. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $137.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.