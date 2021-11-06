Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 357,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 68,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRC stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.57. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 8.21%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from The Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

The Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

