Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 24,234 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,030,000 after purchasing an additional 104,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,110 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $1,791,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 4.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 564,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $55.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $55.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASPN shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,922 shares of company stock worth $5,351,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.