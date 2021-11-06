Geode Capital Management LLC Has $12.03 Million Stock Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,828 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.