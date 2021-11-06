Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,104,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of A10 Networks worth $12,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 558,820 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 42.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,912,000 after buying an additional 977,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in A10 Networks by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,541,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 116,336 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 370.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 848,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in A10 Networks by 7.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 845,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $61,323.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,310.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,912,758 shares of company stock worth $30,336,777. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.01. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATEN shares. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

