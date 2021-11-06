GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires 2,396 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,278,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after acquiring an additional 307,923 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 597,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,144,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 333,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 244,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 68,735 shares in the last quarter.

CHIQ opened at $29.73 on Friday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

