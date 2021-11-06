GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires 2,753 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 198.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $242,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

FTLS stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $42.16 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.75.

