GeoWealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,343 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,254,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

