GeoWealth Management LLC Buys 407 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,449 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.23 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.76. The firm has a market cap of $418.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

