GeoWealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,405 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,037,000 after purchasing an additional 496,583 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,341 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,623,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,534,592. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

