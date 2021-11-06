GeoWealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,907 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,372 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James set a $27.50 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

