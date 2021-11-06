GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $54.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.15.

GFL Environmental stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.09.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in GFL Environmental by 43.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 51,326 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at $1,051,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in GFL Environmental by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

