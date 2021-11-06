GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at CIBC

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its price objective upped by CIBC to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of GFL Environmental to a hold rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.92.

GFL Environmental stock opened at C$49.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of C$16.24 billion and a PE ratio of -21.06. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of C$27.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -2.27%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

