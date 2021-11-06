Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $41.08, with a volume of 11893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.41.

The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -344.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,757,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 68,298 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 236,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

