Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $66.32. 6,519,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,395,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $174,332,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

