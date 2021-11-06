Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Financial Comparison

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Freeline Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $24.69 billion 3.37 $123.00 million $5.86 11.32 Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$96.32 million N/A N/A

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Freeline Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gilead Sciences and Freeline Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 0 5 10 0 2.67 Freeline Therapeutics 0 3 4 0 2.57

Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $78.18, indicating a potential upside of 17.89%. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $19.17, indicating a potential upside of 502.73%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of -0.9, suggesting that its share price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gilead Sciences and Freeline Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 26.91% 56.59% 16.36% Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Freeline Therapeutics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in dose-escalating Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT210, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hemophilia A. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.