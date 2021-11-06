Gitcoin (GTC) Reaches Market Cap of $124.36 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gitcoin has a market cap of $124.36 million and approximately $20.34 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for $8.76 or 0.00014487 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00051309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.41 or 0.00250433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00096905 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.