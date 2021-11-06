Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives $11.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

GLNCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, September 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Glencore stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 233,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. Glencore has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

