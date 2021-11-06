Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sanofi by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,204 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,164 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Sanofi by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,531,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,665,000 after purchasing an additional 620,942 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 350,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $129.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

