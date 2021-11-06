Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth $1,104,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 66.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $231.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.61. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $185.67 and a 52-week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.59.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

