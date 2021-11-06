Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $774,000 Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,935,000 after acquiring an additional 215,779 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,772,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,423,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,061,000 after acquiring an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,434,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,396,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,854,000 after acquiring an additional 104,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.70 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $87.46.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.39.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

