Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 105 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,228,000 after acquiring an additional 151,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DORM opened at $114.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.76. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $86.22 and a one year high of $115.37.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

