Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 146 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Match Group were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $4,333,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Match Group by 274.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 38.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 221.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 292,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,184,000 after buying an additional 201,540 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Barclays lifted their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Match Group stock opened at $160.73 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 80.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

