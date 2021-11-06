Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 82,423 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82,423 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American International Group were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE:AIG opened at $58.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.