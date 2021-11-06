Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $40.26, but opened at $36.00. Global Blood Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.34, with a volume of 24,561 shares.

The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GBT shares. Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

