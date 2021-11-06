Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.24.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.89 and a 200-day moving average of $178.73. Global Payments has a one year low of $128.61 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 31.55%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 260.9% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 18.1% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $9,022,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Global Payments by 30.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

