Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.100-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.71 billion-$7.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.10-8.20 EPS.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.24.

Shares of GPN traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,179,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,706. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $128.61 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.89 and a 200 day moving average of $178.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

