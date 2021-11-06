Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ) Trading Up 1%

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $31.93. Approximately 26,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 51,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.51.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.