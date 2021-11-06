Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Holdings Boosted by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HERO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 45,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 662.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 262,097 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000.

HERO stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74.

