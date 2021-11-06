Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Globalstar by 9.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 126,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 64.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Globalstar by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Globalstar during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

GSAT opened at $1.67 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 82.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSAT. TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

