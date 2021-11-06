Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1975 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Globe Life has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

GL opened at $94.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.84.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS.

In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

