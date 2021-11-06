GoDaddy Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for GoDaddy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GDDY. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average of $78.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in GoDaddy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,616,000 after acquiring an additional 380,020 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,537,000 after acquiring an additional 141,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.