goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Raised to C$226.00 at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$207.00 to C$226.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.20.

EHMEF opened at $147.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.42 and its 200 day moving average is $137.62. goeasy has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

