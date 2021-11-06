goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given New C$207.00 Price Target at Raymond James

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$182.00 to C$207.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.27 EPS.

GSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a C$261.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$217.29.

GSY opened at C$182.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a current ratio of 15.46. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$78.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$218.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$198.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$171.91. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that goeasy will post 12.4700005 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

