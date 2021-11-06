Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $256.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will announce $256.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $243.70 million to $271.19 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $205.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.92% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

GDEN traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.69. 255,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.10. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.74. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $54.86.

In other Golden Entertainment news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $483,236.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,490 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $597,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 83.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

