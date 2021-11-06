Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Cut to “Tender” at NBF

NBF cut shares of Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) to a tender rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. NBF currently has C$4.85 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSC. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an outperform rating to a tender rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at C$4.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$533.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.53. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.58 and a 52 week high of C$5.52.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

