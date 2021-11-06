Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $24.92 Million Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,312,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $24,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 918.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 591,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at $4,460,000. No Street GP LP boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

SWIR stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.42.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWIR shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

