Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 239,806 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239,806 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sun Life Financial worth $25,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,443,000 after buying an additional 171,167 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 31.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,263,000 after buying an additional 4,156,049 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,773,000 after buying an additional 2,256,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,797,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,953,000 after buying an additional 78,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,266,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,608,000 after buying an additional 103,686 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLF opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

