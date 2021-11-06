Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 950,313 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,508,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 950,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Antero Midstream worth $26,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 97,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 97,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

