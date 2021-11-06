Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 54.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,013,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $26,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TVTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth $12,581,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after buying an additional 237,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,067,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Tivity Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.54.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 389.93% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.